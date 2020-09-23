CBS13 APP:Download our new app for the latest videos, articles, and news alerts.
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A two-alarm fire at a door business in Sacramento sent flames high into the sky early Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out around 3:45 a.m. in a 75-foot by 75-foot storage area at Doors and More, which is at 210 12th Street.

Firefighters blocked off streets in the area so they could bring in ladder trucks to fight the fire that threatened nearby buildings. 12th Street near B Street was closed to traffic.

“We had access issues…and heavy involvement of material; the best way to attack it was from above with aerial devices, which kept it from extending into the building,” said Sacramento Fire Chief Mike Taylor.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

 

