Dodgers Clinch NL's Top Seed, West Title With Win Over A'sWrapping up an NL West title has become routine for the Los Angeles Dodgers, but in a year in which no one was sure three months ago if there would be a baseball season, manager Dave Roberts wanted his team to still savor the moment.

Dickerson's Pinch-Hit Homer Helps Keep Giants In Playoff MixThe San Francisco Giants got some timely swings off the bench to stay right in the playoff race.

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 3: Injuries Create Opportunities For Mike Davis, Jerick McKinnonAs NFL Week 3 approaches, fantasy football owners must be concerned with injuries to key players, but injuries create opportunities.

'Is This The Year The SEC Beats Each Other Up?': Gary Danielson Previews LSU Mississippi State, Week 1 Of SEC ScheduleThe SEC on CBS analyst is preparing for the return of the conference this week with a new look LSU.