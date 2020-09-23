MODESTO (CBS13) – Police in Modesto are searching for a couple of beer thieves.

The two suspects were caught on video leaving the ‘n Save at 3800 McHenry Avenue on August 27, 2020, with several cases of beer.

One suspect is described as a Hispanic male juvenile, 16 to 18 years old, with short, dark hair and a mustache. He has a thin build and was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and long black shorts, according to a statement from the Modesto Police Department. The other suspect is described as a White male juvenile, 16 to 18 years old, with long brown hair and a ponytail. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and black pants with a red and white bandana hanging out of his back pocket.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Kelley at 209-572-9521 or email him at kelleys@modestopd.com. To remain anonymous and to be eligible for a reward, you can call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636.