By Cameron Glenn

MODESTO (CBS13) – Police in Modesto are searching for a couple of beer thieves.

The two suspects were caught on video leaving the ‘n Save at 3800 McHenry Avenue on August 27, 2020, with several cases of beer.

(credit: Modesto PD)

One suspect is described as a Hispanic male juvenile, 16 to 18 years old, with short, dark hair and a mustache. He has a thin build and was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and long black shorts, according to a statement from the Modesto Police Department. The other suspect is described as a White male juvenile, 16 to 18 years old, with long brown hair and a ponytail. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and black pants with a red and white bandana hanging out of his back pocket.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Kelley at 209-572-9521 or email him at kelleys@modestopd.com. To remain anonymous and to be eligible for a reward, you can call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636.

