SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A massive fire sparked at a metal recycling center in downtown Sacramento on Thursday and caused nearby businesses to evacuate, the Sacramento Fire Department said.

Fire officials said a pile of metal was on fire at Sims Metal Management at 130 N. 12th Street and no structures were involved. No injuries were reported either.

A big plume of smoke could be seen in the sky, just east of Railyards Boulevard near Loaves and Fishes. The fire was reported at around 3:20 p.m., Sacramento Fire said.

#BREAKING massive fire in Sacramento River district at Sim’s Metal Management. Nearby businesses being evacuated. pic.twitter.com/IZDtd6Tlq4 — stevelarge (@largesteven) September 24, 2020

Details on what caused the fire are unknown at this time.

The Folsom Fire Department, West Sac Fire Department and Sacramento Metro Fire were on the scene assisting with the firefight.

CBS13 will bring your more on this story as it continues to develop.