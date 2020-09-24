SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Approximately 21,000 customers in Yuba, Butte and Plumas counties are expected to be impacted by an anticipated Public Safety Power Shutoff on Saturday evening, Pacific Gas and Electric said in a news release on Thursday.

The estimated 21,000 customers have started receiving on Thursday night initial notifications of the potential PSPS event, which PG&E said will be localized to the Sierra Foothills.

According to the utility, high winds and dry conditions in the northern Sacramento Valley and northern Sierra are posing an increased risk for damage to PG&E’s electrical system, which could ignite wildfires in areas with dry vegetation.

PG&E said that although there is still uncertainty regarding the strength of this weather system, the high-risk conditions are expected to arrive Saturday evening and subside early Monday.

During the next 48 hours, PG&E said it will continue to monitor the forecasted weather event and issue more notifications as we inch closer to Saturday.