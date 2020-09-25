Former NBA stars and current TV sports analysts Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley are now facing criticism on social media over comments about the Breonna Taylor case.

On Thursday night, during the “NBA on TNT” pregame show, Barkley said Taylor’s death should not be compared to other recent high-profile cases.

“You know, we have to take into account that her boyfriend did shoot at the cops and shot a cop,” said Barkley. “So like I say, even though I’m really sorry she lost her life I don’t think we can put this in the same situation as George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery, I just don’t believe that.”

O’Neal agreed with Barkley. Now both are facing backlash.

Ugh, Charles Barkley. — Lysol In E Flat (@GeeDee215) September 25, 2020

I didn’t know I could be this disgusted by Charles Barkley. — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) September 25, 2020

i know Charles Barkley did NOT just say on national television — “i’m sad Breonna Taylor lost her life, but we can’t forget her boyfriend did fire at a cop first.” please tell me i heard that wrong incorrectly … — Ashley Nicole. (@AshNicoleMoss) September 25, 2020

Sports reporter Jemele Hill said, “With all due respect to the TNT crew, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron did not present the full story in his public comments. He presented half-truths to shape a narrative. The police were careless and reckless and tried to cover their (expletive).”