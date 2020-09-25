SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Protesters took to the streets of Sacramento for the second night in a row over the Breonna Taylor grand jury decision.

This time, protesters were met with law enforcement in full riot gear and less-than-lethal weapons.

Protesters marched to different government buildings and DOCO where some stopped to burn an American flag in the street.

One of the protest’s leaders said she’s questioning the priorities of law enforcement.

“I feel like they should be protecting us instead of a building because we’re the ones who are under fire,” she said. “It’s our lives that are being taken not this building.”

Get the app: Download the CBS Sacramento News app for iOS and Android

While there were some tense moments, it was a largely nonviolent protest.

Demonstrators say they will be back out Friday and likely throughout the weekend.