SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Police are investigating a double shooting overnight at a Sacramento apartment that left one person dead and another person injured.

Around 1 a.m. Friday morning, Sacramento police received the report of a shooting at an apartment in the 2600 block of Stonecreek Drive. When officers arrived at the address, they found a man and a woman both with gunshot wounds. Officers gave medical aid to the two until fire department personnel arrived and transported them to a local hospital.

Homicide investigation in the 2600 block of Stonecreek Drive. Man and a woman shot overnight at an apartment complex. Woman died from her injuries. @SacPolice say no suspect description yet.@CBSSacramento @GoodDaySac pic.twitter.com/kpHFmAzhUC — Rachel Wulff (@rachelwulff) September 25, 2020

The female victim later died and the man is expected to survive.

Police believe the shooting was a homicide. Detectives searched the area and spoke to witnesses and believe the shooter ran from the area before they arrived. The reason for the shooting is under investigation.

The shooting jolted residents at the apartment complex awake and sent at least one mom and her kids running for cover.

“I was pretty much shooken up, I grabbed my children, we ran into my bedroom, into the closet and just hit the floor and tried to stay out of the way,” said Isis Johnson, who lives at the apartment complex.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the victim after next of kin have been notified.

Any witnesses with information about the shooting are asked to contact the dispatch center at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357). Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000. Anonymous tips can also be submitted using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app.