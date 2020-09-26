STOCKTON (CBS13) – Deputies arrested a man in Stockton after he pistol-whipped his girlfriend and then led them on a short foot chase on Friday night, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said.

Jesus Francisco Alvarado, 30, was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail. He faces several weapons charges and charges related to the assault.

The sheriff’s office said they received a call from the woman’s family just before 10 p.m. from the 2900 block of Belvedere Avenue.

The woman was bleeding from the head as a result of the assault and Alvarado was armed with a gun, authorities said.

Swipe to see both photos.

alvarado arrest (credit: San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office)

AR (credit: San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office)

Alvarado was seen jumping fences through multiple backyards of nearby residences before he entered a home on Redwood Avenue, east of Belvedere, and assaulted the homeowner, deputies said.

Once deputies surrounded the Redwood Avenue home, Alvarado exited and was taken into custody without incident