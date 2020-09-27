A's Beat Mariners 6-2, Earn 2 Seed And Will Face White SoxMark Canha drove in four runs and the Oakland Athletics came back to beat the Seattle Mariners 6-2 on Sunday in their final tune-up before the postseason.

Giants Lose To Padres, Miss Playoffs On Season's Final DayThe San Francisco Giants had their postseason hopes dashed on the final day of the regular season, losing 5-4 to the playoff-bound San Diego Padres on Sunday.

Joe Montana, Wife Block Attempted Kidnapping Of GrandchildHall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana and his wife confronted a home intruder who attempted to kidnap their 9-month-old grandchild over the weekend, law enforcement officials confirmed on Sunday.

Banged Up 49ers Win Again At MetLife, Beat Winless GiantsThe San Francisco 49ers didn't need quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and a slew of missing starters on the dreaded MetLife Stadium turf. They controlled the ball on offense, took it away from the winless New York Giants on defense and had another easy day on the East Coast.