MODESTO (CBS13) – A man armed with a hatchet was fatally shot by deputies during a struggle outside of a business in Modesto, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said on Sunday.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were dispatched just before 5 a.m. on Sunday for reports of a silent burglary alarm from the 800 block of Business Park Drive.

The suspect – a Hispanic male in his 40s – was located armed outside of the business and engaged in a scuffle with deputies while they attempted to arrest him.

Two deputies were injured in the altercation which also resulted in the shooting. The suspect died later at the hospital. His identity was not released.

Both deputies were also taken to the hospital and were released after being treated. Details regarding their injuries were not released.