BUTTE COUNTY (CBS13) – New evacuation orders have been issued in Butte County as crews are still attempting to fully contain the North Complex Fire.

The evacuations are for the areas of Pulga, Big Bend, Yankee Hill and Concow, according to the Butte County Sheriff’s Office.

Additionally, the sheriff’s office issued evacuation warnings for the areas of Stirling City, Magalia, and Clark Road from Paradise south to Highway 70, east to Lake Oroville, including Pentz Road from Paradise south to Highway 70.

The North Complex Fire has scorched 305,188 acres as of Sunday evening in both Butte and Plumas counties and was at 78% containment.

According to Cal Fire’s website on Sunday night, the fire has destroyed 2,342 structures and damaged another 113. There have been 15 deaths and 2 injuries.

All of the deaths occurred as a result of the Bear Fire, also known as the North Complex West Zone, a portion of the North Complex Fire that ravaged the Butte County town of Berry Creek.

As of Sunday, the Bear Fire was nearly 85,000 acres at 82% containment, according to Cal Fire.