OAKDALE (CBS13) — A man has died after he was struck by a vehicle outside an Oakdale church on Sunday morning.
California Highway Patrol says, a little after 10:30 a.m., a woman driving a Chevy Silverado accelerated and struck a metal support pole in the parking lot of the Oakdale Family Church-Nazarene along W. F Street.
The 69-year-old man was standing on a nearby walkway when he was struck, officers say. The Silverado continued going until it struck the building.
Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene. His name has not been released, but CHP says he was an Oakdale resident.
Exactly why the Silverado driver accelerated is under investigation. Neither drugs nor alcohol appear to have been factors in the crash, CHP says.