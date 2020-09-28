STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) — Authorities say a large party south of Modesto ended violently early Monday morning when two teenagers were hurt in a shooting.
The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department says, around 12:30 a.m., deputies responded to a reported shooting after a party along the 5800 block of South Carpenter Road.
Two teenagers were hurt in the shooting, deputies say. Both were taken to the hospital and underwent surgery; they are expected to survive, authorities say.
No suspect information was given.
The South Carpenter Road incident was one of two shootings Stanislaus County authorities are investigated Sunday night into Monday. The other one happened along the 1600 block of Crows Landing Road.
Deputies say they believe a 45-year-old man was shot during a possible robbery. Limited information about the suspects was available, however.