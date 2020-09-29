SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Outdoor playgrounds can reopen in California, health officials say.

The new guidance was issued by California’s public health department late Monday as the state’s coronavirus numbers continue to improve.

Some changes will be in effect for playgrounds, however, in order to try and stop virus spread. Face masks for everyone over 2 years old and physically distancing of at least 6 feet for people from different households are among the requirements for playgrounds to reopen.

Public health officials are also requiring no eating or drinking in playgrounds to ensure that face masks are always worn.

At his press conference on Monday, Gov. Gavin Newsom noted that California is seeing a noted decrease in coronavirus cases since the peak in July.

To try and stress the importance of stemming the possible “twindemic” of coronavirus and the flu as fall arrives in California, Newsom got a flu shot right in the middle of the conference.

RELATED: Gov. Newsom Gets Flu Shot During Middle Of Press Conference

However, Newsom cautioned that health officials were also starting to see some early signs of the coronavirus transmission rate ticking back up.

Still, the governor also said he expected more counties across the state to move into the less severe “Yellow Tier” status soon.