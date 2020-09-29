(CBS13/CNN) — When 5-year-old Carver learned about the wildfires ravaging his home state of Oregon, he told his grandmother Sasha Tinning he wanted to do something to help the heroes on the front lines.

So, when Tinning heard about a local donation drive for firefighters in Molalla and Colton, Oregon, she took Carver shopping to buy groceries and other items they thought the firefighters might need.

While at the store, Carver’s eyes fixed on something in the toy aisle — a Baby Yoda doll.

For those not familiar with “The Force,” Baby Yoda — or “The Child” — is a character from the Star Wars Disney+ original series “The Mandalorian.” He is an infant member of the same alien species as Yoda. The character took over the internet last year with its big ears and adorable doe eyes.

Carver had a feeling the firefighters would need the doll more than he did, so he sent it off in a care package along with a note.

“Thank you, firefighters,” he wrote. “Here is a friend for you, in case you get lonely <3 Love, Carver.”

A couple of days later, Tyler Eubanks, who runs the donation drive, told Tinning how much all the firefighters loved Baby Yoda.

“These firefighters are putting their lives on the line,” Tinning told CNN. “To have a little bit of sunshine during such a dark time, I think that’s really special for them. He (Baby Yoda) is also just cute as the dickens.”

The firefighters now bring Baby Yoda with them everywhere and even document his travels in a Facebook group — with more than 20,000 followers — so that Carver and others can see how much Baby Yoda has helped them along the way.

Yoda traveled with firefighters to California, and now, he’s in Colorado, traveling with a medic named Londa.

“These firefighters are away from their children, their loved ones. This is a little pal that brings a bit of normalcy to a crazy time,” the proud grandmother said.

May the force be with you, Carver.

