  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    View All Programs
By Elisabeth Smith
Filed Under:Ceres News

CERES (CBS13) — Police say a man is dead after a hit-and-run crash in Ceres Tuesday night.

The collision happened near Mitchell Road just south of Whitmore Avenue. Officials say a pedestrian was hit by the suspect vehicle, which took off from the scene before officers arrived. The victim, a man in his 50s, was transported from the scene and pronounced dead at an area hospital.

Photo of the van suspected in the hit-and-run. (Credit: Ceres Police Department)

Ceres police say the suspect vehicle is a dark green Dodge Caravan with a faded black rear bumper. They believe the vehicle has front-end and windshield damage, and that the driver’s side-view mirror broke off.

Northbound traffic on Mitchell Road was blocked from Roeding Road as officers processed and cleared the scene.

The man killed was later identified as 56-year-old Ceres resident Issac Ishak.

A photo of the van suspected in the hit-and-run was also released.

Comments

Leave a Reply