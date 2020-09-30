CERES (CBS13) — Police say a man is dead after a hit-and-run crash in Ceres Tuesday night.
The collision happened near Mitchell Road just south of Whitmore Avenue. Officials say a pedestrian was hit by the suspect vehicle, which took off from the scene before officers arrived. The victim, a man in his 50s, was transported from the scene and pronounced dead at an area hospital.
Ceres police say the suspect vehicle is a dark green Dodge Caravan with a faded black rear bumper. They believe the vehicle has front-end and windshield damage, and that the driver’s side-view mirror broke off.
Northbound traffic on Mitchell Road was blocked from Roeding Road as officers processed and cleared the scene.
The man killed was later identified as 56-year-old Ceres resident Issac Ishak.
A photo of the van suspected in the hit-and-run was also released.