SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A new bill has been signed into law in California that bans two dozen toxic chemicals from being used in cosmetics.

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed AB 2762 on Wednesday. The legislation will ban a total of hazardous ingredients from being put in products by 2025.

Those same chemicals have already been banned by the European Union, but California is the first state to also adopt a ban.

@CAgovernor Gavin Newsom signed my AB 2762 today! This landmark bill, the Toxic Free Cosmetics Act, will ban cosmetics in California that contain 24 toxic chemicals known to cause cancer, reproductive harm and hormone disruption.

“Children, communities of color and pregnant women are especially vulnerable to these ingredients, which are not actively regulated by the federal government,” said Newsom in a statement about the signing.

The bill was authored by Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi (D-Torrance).

All the chemicals banned by the bill are known to cause cancer, reproductive harm and hormone disruption.

“The science is clear on the harmful nature of these chemicals and AB 2762 will provide Californians with the same consumer protections already provided in the European Union,” said Asem. Muratsuchi in a statement.

Another piece of legislation signed by Gov. Newsom now requires companies to disclose possibly harmful ingredients being used in personal care products.