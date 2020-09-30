FORESTHILL (CBS13) — A motorcyclist has been arrested after leading deputies on a high-speed chase in Foresthill over the weekend.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy was patrolling the area when they saw a motorcyclist allegedly violating some traffic laws. The motorcyclist then crossed over some double-yellow lines – into oncoming traffic – in an apparent attempt to shake the deputy.

Deputies started chasing after the motorcyclist, who allegedly weaved in and out of traffic and hit speeds of more than 100 mph.

Eventually, the suspect crashed on Foresthill Road. Deputies gave him commands to show his hands, but he allegedly refused and instead went to try and pick up his motorcycle.

After calling for some back-up, the rider was arrested. He has been identified as 49-year-old Foresthill resident Michael Johnson.

Deputies noted that Johnson had obvious signs of being intoxicated and he was blood tested. He also already had a suspended driver’s license for a prior DUI, the sheriff’s office says.

Johnson is now facing charges of felony evading, DUI, and driving on a suspended license.