PETALUMA (CBS13) — A Lodi man is under arrest after police say he shot up his motel room in Petaluma Tuesday morning.

Petaluma police say, around 9:30 a.m., a woman called 911 to report that shots were fired into her room at the Motel 6 along North McDowell Boulevard. It appeared that the shots came from a neighboring room.

Officers responded and found a man standing in front of that neighboring room. He was taken into custody and officers soon found a loaded 9mm handgun.

After in investigation, officers determined that the man – identified as 52-year-old Lodi resident Jose Gomeznunez – had fired a total of nine shots inside his room.

Two of the shots were fired through the door, police say, while several others went through the wall and into the neighboring room. Another round also went into a vacant room.

Officers also found another round on the second floor balcony railing.

The woman who was in the other room was not hurt and no other injuries were reported, police say.

Gomeznunez, who police say was already a convicted felon prohibited from possessing a firearm, was arrested and booked into Sonoma County Jail. He is facing charges of shooting into an inhabited dwelling and his bail has been set at $250,000.