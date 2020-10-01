ESCALON (CBS13) – An Escalon neighborhood is in shock following the arrest of Justin Johnson, who is accused of peeping on a woman and committing burglary.

“Kind of blows our image of our quiet little town away,” said Brian Munoz, who lives in the neighborhood. “I would have never expected it.”

The investigation started over the weekend when police took a report of a burglary at a home on St. Clair Street in Escalon.

Police said cameras and a gun were stolen from the property.

Just days later police took a report from a home nearby on Stanislaus Street where a camera was found outside of a woman’s bathroom window.

During the investigation, police discovered the camera was stolen and found video of it leading police directly to the suspect.

A woman who didn’t want to be identified and has lived in the neighborhood where the alleged crimes happened said she watched the Johnson grow up.

“I don’t know what to say. I don’t,” she said. “It’s upsetting, and if he sees this, ‘Justin what happened?'”

Police obtained a warrant of Johnson’s home where more stolen property was found.

“It’s kind of unreal. I mean this is a guy that has been at my front door, and I’ve been at his front door, you know?” Munoz said. “We are neighbors, so it’s not comfortable at all.”

Johnson faces charges of burglary, peeping and petty theft. He is being held on $160,000 bail.