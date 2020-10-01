FOLSOM (AP) – California’s power grid operator called for voluntary conservation of electricity Thursday as high heat gripped the state.
The California Independent System Operator issued a Flex Alert for the period from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. due to an expected increase in electricity demand, primarily from use of air conditioning.
The California #ISO has issued a #FlexAlert for tomorrow, Oct. 1, from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. You can help by reducing your energy use during that time. Visit https://t.co/VB7dql84XI for tips on how to save energy.
— California ISO (@California_ISO) October 1, 2020
Late afternoon and early evening is when the grid is most stressed and solar power production falls.
The heat is being produced by a ridge of high pressure covering the entire West and extending into Alaska, the National Weather Service said.
In mid-August, a heat wave strained the grid to the point that the operator ordered utilities to implement rolling blackouts.
