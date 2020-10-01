OROVILLE (CBS13) – A mother and son were arrested after an elderly woman who won big at an Oroville casino was robbed, the Butte County Sheriff’s Office said on Thursday.

Daniel Braziel, 30, and Regina Brito, 49, both of Marysville, were arrested Wednesday evening and booked into the Butte County Jail where they face charges of robbery and elder abuse.

After the woman won a significant amount of cash gambling at the Gold Country Casino on Tuesday, she put it away in her purse and sat down at a slot machine, authorities said.

Brazier allegedly approached her and pushed her before using physical force to take the money and other items belonging to the woman.

Butte County investigators said surveillance footage from the casino shows portions of the robbery, including Braziel running to the parking lot and entering through the passenger side of a vehicle. The driver was identified through surveillance footage as Brito, Braziel’s mother.

Arrest warrants for the pair were obtained on Wednesday, as well as a search warrant for an Olivehurst residence. The vehicle used in the robbery was found at that residence, investigators said.

Brito was arrested at an apartment in Linda, where investigators said they also located property taken during the robbery. Braziel was located driving around the Linda area and was taken into custody without incident.

The mother and son are scheduled to be arraigned o Friday at the Butte County Superior Court.