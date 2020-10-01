DAVIS (CBS13) — A professor emeritus at UC Davis has died after she was struck while riding a bicycle out near Davis.

California Highway Patrol says, just after 10 a.m. Wednesday, a car was headed up County Road 100A in Yolo County north of Davis when a bicyclist reportedly crossed from a private road directly into the path of the vehicle.

The driver hit his brakes and veered to the left to try and avoid the bicyclist, investigators say, but it was too late.

Medics pronounced the bicyclist, a 77-year-old Davis woman, dead at the scene.

The name of the bicyclist was not released by CHP, but she has been identified by the Davis Enterprise as Marilyn Olmstead, a chemistry professor emeritus at UC Davis.

In a tweet on Thursday, the UC Davis Department of Chemistry acknowledged Olmstead’s death.

We are heartbroken to learn that Professor Emerita Marilyn Olmstead has passed away. Marilyn was a world-class crystallographer and an outstanding teacher beloved by her students. She will be greatly missed. pic.twitter.com/4WfhZomsUU — UC Davis Chemistry (@UCDChem) October 1, 2020

“Marilyn was a world-class crystallographer and an outstanding teacher beloved by her students. She will be greatly missed,” the department wrote.

According to her page on the department’s website, Olmstead was appointed as to the UC Davis faculty in 2003. She had also served as a specialist for the college for several years prior.

CHP says the collision is still under investigation.