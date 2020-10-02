TAHOE CITY (CBS13) – Tahoe bears are apparently getting better at opening doors, as one homeowner recently discovered.

Bonnie Lofstedt says a security camera pointed at her driveway captured video of a bear opening the door of her friend’s vehicle.

On Thursday night at 7:30 p.m., Lofstedt noticed the bear in the SUV parked outside her home in Tahoe City. The bear pulled out some items from the car before Lofstedt went out scared it away, she says. It left but came back a few seconds later to steal a cooler left on the ground.

Bears are becoming more active and foraging for food before they hibernate for the winter, which might explain this recent encounter.