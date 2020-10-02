(CBS Local)–CBS announced the return of the CBS Sunday Movie Nights on Oct. 4, with six fan-favorite films from the Paramount Pictures library. The movies include three back to school-themed comedies like “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” “Old School,” and “Clueless”. There’s a thriller just in time for Halloween in “Scream,” an out-of-this-world action adventure with “Star Trek Beyond” and a comedy to enjoy during Thanksgiving weekend in “Coming To America.” The first five movies will air on consecutive Sundays through Nov. 1 and “Coming To America” will be broadcast Nov. 29.

The CBS Sunday Movie Nights franchise returned earlier this year with six classic Paramount Pictures Films (airing from May 3 through June 7). It was last featured on the network schedule in 2006.

Sunday episodes of BIG BROTHER featuring the nomination ceremony will move to Mondays (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) as of Oct. 5.

CBS SUNDAY NIGHT MOVIES Schedule for October/November