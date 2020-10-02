SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Dinner and movie is now a reality in Sacramento County as movie theaters are allowed to reopen and restaurants can offer dine-in with reduced capacity under revised COVID restrictions.
It brings happiness to not just moviegoers but also restaurants downtown on K Street.
“We are just thrilled that things seem to be coming back,” said Jami Goldstene, co-founder of Solomon’s Delicatessen.
Goldstene said she is feeling the positive energy.
“Lots of life, lots of energy, lots of business, we hope, for all of us,” she said.
Goldstenesaid she anticipates a busy weekend and is hopeful the doors back open at the movies bring life back to K Street.
“I’m just excited to get out and do something,” one moviegoer said.
Here are some of the safety protocols in place at Cinemark Theaters in the Sacramento region.
- Each auditorium will be extensively disinfected between showtimes using pressurized sprayers with products identified by the EPA to be effective in eliminating COVID-19.
- Theatres will have staggered showtimes and limited capacities to maximize physical distancing.
- Seat-Buffering Technology will automatically block seats adjacent to a party upon ticket purchase.
- Face masks will be mandatory for all guests within the theatre and may only be removed for eating and drinking in the auditoriums. Face masks and gloves will be required for all employees.
- Cinemark is raising the fresh air rate by adding refresh and replace cycles and utilizing supply fans to increase the total volume of fresh, outside air flowing into our theatres.
- Cinemark vacuums are equipped with HEPA filters identified to be effective in trapping at least 99.97 percent of microscopic particles, including COVID-19.
- All public and high-touch spaces will be thoroughly sanitized every 30 minutes.
- Ample supplies of seat wipes and hand sanitizer will be available for customer use.
- Guests are encouraged to purchase tickets online and use contactless payment methods for a more contact-free experience. With that, cash payment options will be limited.