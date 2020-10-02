Comments
STOCKTON (CBS13) – A man was arrested after crashing into a parked car during a pursuit with police, the Stockton Police Department said on Friday.
A traffic stop due to vehicle violations was attempted on Derrick Thomas, 24, at around 2:15 p.m. in the area of E Street and East Lafayette Street in the city’s Park District, authorities said.
Thomas allegedly drove away and initiated a brief car chase that ended when he struck the parked car.
Stockton police said Thomas attempted to get away on foot but was caught a short distance away from the crash. After initially resisting arrest, Thomas was handcuffed and taken into custody.
He faces charges of resisting arrest and other traffic-related charges.