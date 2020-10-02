Comments
NORTH HIGHLANDS (CBS13) — A man is dead after a crash in North Highlands early Friday afternoon.
The crash happened just before 12:30 p.m. along Roseville Road, north of Palm Avenue.
Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but four vehicles were involved.
California Highway Patrol’s North Sacramento division said the man was driving a van headed southbound just north of Watt Avenue when, for an unknown reason, he swerved and crashed into a couple of parked cars.
The van then continued on and crashed into a Ford Escape head-on.
Officers say the driver of the van was the person who died in the crash. The driver of the Ford suffered minor injuries.
The name of the decedent has not been released at this point.