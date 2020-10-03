Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Another shooting in North Sacramento on Saturday left three people injured, authorities said.
A woman and two men were injured, with one of the men being listed in critical condition, according to the Sacramento Police Department.
Police said they received reports of the shooting at around 6:42 p.m. from the 3400 block of Mabel Avenue, just north of Fairbanks Elementary School.
The other two victims were said to be stable as of Saturday night. The identities of all three were not yet released.
Information regarding a suspect was not available.
Anyone with information relevant to the shooting is asked to contact the Sacramento Police Department.