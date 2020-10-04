NORTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A 9-year-old girl is dead and three others, including a 6-year-old girl, were shot in a drive-by shooting in Del Paso Heights on Saturday, the Sacramento Police Department said.

Family members near the scene identified the 9-year-old as Makaylah Brent. Margot Santana said the entire community is in shock at the loss.

“Her life hadn’t even gotten started,” Santana said. “She’s just ripping and running around at the park on a Saturday afternoon — then look what happens.”

SEEKING JUSTICE: Family members tell me this is Makaylah Brent – the 9-year-old girl shot and killed in a drive-by shooting at a Del Paso Heights park this afternoon. The family was enjoying a gathering at the park when tragedy struck. This photo was provided to us by family. pic.twitter.com/hCE8VXlqfT — Heather Janssen (@Heather_Janssen) October 4, 2020

Santana was among dozens on scene Saturday evening grieving the loss, and waiting for answers as to how this could happen in broad daylight at a public park.

“This is a child,” Santana said. “This park is supposed to be a safe place for kids to come.”

Of the other two victims, an adult male and an adult female, the woman is in critical condition and the man took himself to the hospital and is in stable condition, police said. The 6-year-old girl was also listed as stable, police said.

Authorities received reports of the shooting at around 1:08 p.m. from the 3700 block of Haywood Street, across the street from Mama Marks Park.

Neighbors home at the time heard it unfold. Raymundo Madrigal was home and said he heard the gunshots.

“We heard six gunshots, one after one,” Madrigal said. “The saddest part right now is the innocent kids.”

There were no details regarding a suspect or what led to the shooting. Santana and several others say they need someone to come forward.

“We’re just praying whoever did this shooting, turn yourself in,” Santana said. “We just have to seek justice on this. It’s justice for Makaylah.”

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is asked to contact the Sacramento Police Department.