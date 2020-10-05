COLFAX (CBS13) — A jackknifed big rig crash blocked all westbound lanes of Interstate 80 near Colfax Monday evening.

The California Highway Patrol says the crash happened east of Highway 174 in Colfax around 5:15 p.m. Traffic is being diverted off at Rollins Lake, creating “extreme delays” according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

In pictures posted by CHP – Gold Run, it appears the crash involved multiple big rigs, a sedan and a pickup truck. The agency has not confirmed how many vehicles were involved in this crash.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Earlier Monday, a truck fire in the same area of westbound I-80 caused delays. The fire was reported just before 11 a.m. and traffic was also diverted onto Rollins Lake Road at that time. The highway reopened just before 12 p.m.