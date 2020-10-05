COLFAX (CBS13) — A jackknifed big rig crash blocked all westbound lanes of Interstate 80 near Colfax Monday evening.
The California Highway Patrol says the crash happened east of Highway 174 in Colfax around 5:15 p.m. Traffic is being diverted off at Rollins Lake, creating “extreme delays” according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.
In pictures posted by CHP – Gold Run, it appears the crash involved multiple big rigs, a sedan and a pickup truck. The agency has not confirmed how many vehicles were involved in this crash.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
Earlier Monday, a truck fire in the same area of westbound I-80 caused delays. The fire was reported just before 11 a.m. and traffic was also diverted onto Rollins Lake Road at that time. The highway reopened just before 12 p.m.
Truck fire on I-80 westbound east of SR-174 in Colfax. Westbound traffic being diverted onto Rollins Lake Road. pic.twitter.com/ymWVmFpywP
