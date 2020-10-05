ELVERTA (CBS13) – Jody Jones, a co-founder of Homeward Bound Golden Retriever Rescue and Sanctuary in Elverta that has saved the lives of thousands of dogs, died on Monday.

Jones passed away from an undisclosed illness. She was 67.

“Jody’s heart has always been full to the brim with joys and sorrows. It gave and gave for more than twenty years – until today – when it finally gave way,” the rescue wrote in a Facebook post.

Swipe to see more photos.

jody jones 2 (credit: Homeward Bound Golden Retriever and Sanctuary)

jody jones 3 (credit: Homeward Bound Golden Retriever and Sanctuary)

jody jones 1 (credit: Homeward Bound Golden Retriever and Sanctuary)

Jones started the all-volunteer sanctuary with her husband in 2000.

The rescue is credited with saving the lives of nearly 10,000 in its two decades of service.

“There is an incredibly special place in heaven for this amazing woman. Filled with birds chirping, endless sunrises, overflowing gardens, and dogs, dogs, dogs,” the Facebook post said. “Godspeed and guide us. We’ll meet you there, dear friend.”