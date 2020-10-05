LINCOLN (CBS13) — Deputies deployed a drone to help them catch a suspected burglar who had allegedly broken into a Lincoln building recently.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says, just after midnight on Sep. 26, deputies responded to investigate an alarm going off at a building along McCourtney Road.

At the property, deputies reported hearing the sound of glass breaking. A trailer camper parked next to the building also had some windows smashed out and looked to had been ransacked, deputies saw.

A check of the surveillance cameras also caught the suspect throwing a chair at the building to try and break in, deputies say.

With the building being quite big, deputies deployed an unmanned aerial system to help them look for the suspect. A K9 from the Roseville Police Department was also brought to the scene. Using thermal imaging and the K9, the suspect – later identified as 49-year-old Lincoln resident Aaron Henderson – was discovered hiding in a vehicle at the property and was arrested.

A garage door opener and cash apparently stolen from the trailer were found with Henderson, deputies say.

About $3,000 in damage was done to the property in the incident, deputies estimated.

Henderson has been booked into jail and is facing burglary and felony vandalism charges.