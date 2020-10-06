SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A teenager was shot in Sacramento overnight but is expected to survive.

Around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to a shooting in the 8100 block of Gandy Dancer Way in Sacramento, which is in the Valley Hi neighborhood. When they arrived, police found the victim, a 17-year-old boy, outside of a residence and suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a Sacramento Police Department statement.

The teen was taken to a local hospital where he is expected to survive.

Police say the motive for the shooting and the circumstances that led to the shooting are unclear. A suspect has not been named.

Sacramento saw an unusual spike in gun violence recently. Over the weekend alone, fourteen people were shot and five people were killed, including 17-year-old Jaylen Betschart and 9-year-old Makaylah Brent. The youngest shooting victim is 7.

Sacramento police are increasing patrols throughout the city, specifically in North Sacramento, where a majority of the shootings occurred.