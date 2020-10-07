Comments
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) — A deadly crash has lanes blocked on northbound Interstate 205 between Tracy and Lathrop Wednesday morning.
The crash happened just before 6 a.m. near the I-205 and Interstate 5 connector.
Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but it appears a vehicle and big rig were involved.
**TRAFFIC ALERT** San Joaquin County NB I5 @ I-205 All Lanes Blocked Due to Vehicle Collision. Use Alternate Route- No ETO. pic.twitter.com/aZHz9emXaY
— Caltrans District 10 (@CaltransDist10) October 7, 2020
At least one person has died in the crash, according to California Highway Patrol.
A SigAlert has been issued for the area as several lanes are blocked due to the crash.
No estimated time of reopening has been given yet.