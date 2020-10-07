SHERIDAN (CBS13) — An early morning grass fire spread into and damaged an old Post Office building in Sheridan on Wednesday.

Cal Fire says, a little before 3 a.m., their crews responded to a report of a vegetation fire that had spread to a building. At the scene, firefighters found that flames that stared to engulf the old Post Office building.

Old Post Office in Sheridan goes up in flames. Cause under investigation. @CBSSacramento @GoodDaySac pic.twitter.com/K6GKX7HTdc — Rachel Wulff (@rachelwulff) October 7, 2020

About a quarter acre of vegetation was also on fire, Cal Fire says.

Crews from Wheatland, Placer County and Cal Fire responded to help get the flames under control. It appears the Post Office building suffered heavy damage in the fire fight, however.

It appears that the current Post Office building, which is next door to the historic structure, didn’t suffer any damage.

No injuries were reported in the incident.