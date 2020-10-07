LIVE:Watch the Vice Presidential debate now on CBS13 or CBSNews.com.
STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) – Newly released video shows the moments leading up to the shooting of a man by sheriff’s deputies in Stanislaus County.

On September 27, deputies were reportedly responding to a burglary call outside Modesto on Sunday when they got into a fight with a man who, they say, swung a hatchet at them. In the video released Wednesday, you can hear a deputy say “Get on the ground!” A second deputy says “get on the ground now!”

At that point, less-lethal shots were fired.

Deputy: “Get on the ground! Stop fighting my dog.”

Deputy: “Get in there, get in there!”

At that point, deputies shot the suspect, Elroy Gonzales. It’s unclear how many he was shot. He later died from his injuries at a hospital. Two deputies were also hospitalized but were later released.

