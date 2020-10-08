STOCKTON (CBS13) — The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is set to visit Stockton this weekend.

On Saturday, the popular traveling Sanrio store/food truck will set up shop at the Weberstown Mall near Blaze Pizza. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., or as long as supplies last.

Special treats and Hello Kitty merchandise are sold by the truck – like sweets shaped like popular Sanrio characters.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, mask-wearing and social distancing will be enforced for people shopping at the truck.

The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck will be also making an appearance in Walnut Creek on Oct. 17 and San Francisco on Oct. 24, for people who cannot make it to the Stockton event.