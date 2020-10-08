Comments
EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — A pursuit suspect was arrested Thursday evening after allegedly exposing himself to a child in a Walmart parking lot.
The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to the parking lot after the reported indecent exposure. There, a parent provided them with a detailed description of the suspect and his vehicle.
Deputies quickly located the suspect, who they say was fleeing the area. Officials pursued the suspect and were able to spike the tires to end the pursuit.
They arrested 26-year-old Dakota Spann on multiple charges.