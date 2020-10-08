SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Tower Theatre is reopening on Thursday with new protocols in place to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

Tower’s reopening comes after Sacramento County moved into the “Red Tier” of coronavirus alarm, allowing more businesses to reopen with limited indoor operations.

It also comes as movie theaters across the country are struggling to stay afloat due to the limits prompted by the pandemic.

On the same day as Tower is reopening, Regal Cinemas says they will temporarily closing all 536 of their locations across the country. Studios have been pushing back major releases like the latest James Bond movie and other releases – like Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” have seen lukewarm box office results amid the pandemic.

To kick off the reopening, and to celebrate the start of “Spooky Szn” as well as “Hitchcocktober Day,” Tower will be showing four classic films from legendary director Alfred Hitchcock: “Rear Window,” “The Birds,” “Vertigo” and “Shadow of a Doubt.”

Other opening week films include “The Personal History of David Copperfield,” as well as “A Hard Day’s Night” and “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” playing for a special rate of $5 for adults and $3 for children.

Similar to many other procedures put in place due to COVID-19, Tower Theatre guests will have to be worn at all times and seating capacity will be extremely limited. Guests will have to leave at least 3 empty seats between each other and only credit, debit or gift cards will be accepted at this time.