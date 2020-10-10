Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A fire broke out in the garage at a Sacramento home on Saturday.
The home is near 17th Avenue and 28th Street. Firefighters put out the fire and were checking to see whether or not it spread into the attic or into other parts of the home, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.
Firefighters say no one was in the home at the time.
The cause of the fire has not been made known by the fire department.