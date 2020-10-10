Man Suffers Severe Hypothermia Trying To Rescue Drowning Woman On Lake TahoeA woman drowned Friday after jumping into Lake Tahoe near Zephyr Cove on Lake Tahoe and a man who tried to save her suffered extreme hypothermia.

Fire Breaks Out In Garage Of Sacramento HomeA fire broke out in the garage at a Sacramento home on Saturday.

'It Feels Good': Kings Part-Owner Shaquille O'Neal Says He Just Voted For The First TimeKings part-owner Shaquille O'Neal says he may get "roasted" for admitting it, but the towering former NBA star had something to confess this week: "I voted for the first time, and it feels good."

Warming Trend Indicates California's Fire Season Isn't OverCool weather and light drizzle in some places provided relief for firefighters working to increase containment of numerous wildfires across California on Saturday, but the forecast for dry and warming conditions starting on Sunday signaled that the state's lethal fire season is far from over.