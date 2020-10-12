SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A major Downtown Sacramento attraction is set to reopen this week.

The Crocker Art Museum says they will be reopening to the public on Friday after being closed since March 17 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

With Sacramento County now down to a lesser tier of alertness, the museum can reopen with modifications like limiting the number of guests to 25 percent of capacity.

Museum guests will also be required to wear face coverings. Guests will also have to buy tickets in advance.

A new exhibition featuring renowned local artist Wayne Thiebaud will greet visitors. The exhibition is called “Wayne Thiebaud 100: Painting, Prints and Drawings” and celebrates the artist’s upcoming 100th birthday.

Other new exhibitions include “Todd Schorr: Atomic Cocktail” and “Al Farrow: The White House.”

Other attractions now back open in Sacramento include the California Automobile Museum and the Tower Theatre.