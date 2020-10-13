SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — California public health leaders are strongly discouraging families from trick-or-treating this year due to coronavirus concerns.

On Tuesday, the California Department of Public Health released guidelines for Halloween and Dia de los Muertos celebrations.

Dr. Erica Pan, the state’s acting Public Health Office, stressed that COVID-19 remains a serious risk – and that Californians needed to continue to take precautions as the holiday season arrives.

Yes, you still have to physically distance on Halloween. 🦇

