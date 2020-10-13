The Amazing Race is back with an all-new season and will celebrate over 1 million miles traveled as season 32 gets under way. Hosted by Phil Keoghan, The Amazing Race pits teams 11 of two against one another in a race around the world, competing in various competitions and challenges with the winning team taking home ultimate bragging rights and a one million dollar prize.

This season, Jerry and Frank Eaves will compete as a father-son duo. Kings fans may remember Jerry Eaves from his time in Sacramento during the 1986-87 season. Before his four-year career in the NBA Jerry Eaves was a star at the University of Louisville and his son Frank Eaves also played basketball at Appalachian State where he averaged over 16 points per game in his senior season.

Now the Eaves will be taking their competitive nature off the hardwood and into the real world as the pair up as teammates for the very first time. Each of the Eaves men shared their thoughts on their ultimate goals for the competition.

“This is a lifelong dream and bonding with my son.” – Jerry Eaves

“From running this race I hope to strengthen an already tight bond with my father, as well as show

him he has raised a great and capable young man. He is the best father I could have ever asked

for and I want to give back by showing him his work did happen in vain or go unnoticed.” – Frank Eaves

Tune in Wednesday nights to catch this dynamic duo run their race at 9:00 PM ET/PT, only on CBS and streaming on CBS All Access. Check your local listings for more information.