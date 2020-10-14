  • CBS13On Air

RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — A person has been arrested on suspicion of DUI after crashing off Highway 50 in Rancho Cordova early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened off the eastbound side of the freeway between Zinfandel and Sunrise boulevards.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but the sedan ended up hitting a fence.

Authorities say there were no serious injuries caused by the crash.

The driver was eventually arrested on suspicion of DUI. The driver’s name has not been released at this point.

Traffic along eastbound Highway 50 is not affected.

