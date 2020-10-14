Comments
SONORA (CBS13) – Authorities arrested a man accused of forcing another vehicle off a roadway over a dispute regarding the victim’s truck, the Sonora Police Department said.
James Haire, 33, was arrested Sunday and faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon.
Haire and the victim were known to each other and the dispute reportedly lasted a few days. The forced crash happened the day before Haire’s arrest along Stockton Road near Mill Villa Court, police said.
The investigating officer located Haire Sunday afternoon in the Timber Hills shopping center, where he was taken into custody.
The victim’s injuries were only described as not serious.
No further details were released.