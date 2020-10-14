TWAIN HARTE (CBS13) — Authorities say a fight over money led appears to have led to a shooting that left one person hurt in Twain Harte.

The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to Robin Road late Tuesday afternoon to investigate a reported shooting. Once at the scene, deputies found that a shooting victim had taken themselves to the nearby Twain Harte Fire Department.

A perimeter was established and deputies started investigating. Deputies soon discovered another person had head injuries, but it was not related to the shooting.

After piecing together the scene, detectives believe the shooting stemmed from a money dispute between several people. The dispute eventually led to a fight that ended in gunfire.

A .38 Colt revolver believed to have been used in the shooting was found at the scene, deputies say.

No arrests have been made at this point in the investigation, the sheriff’s office says.

Both the shooting victim and other person hurt are expected to recover.