TUTTLETOWN (CBS13) – An Angels Camp man is facing an attempted murder charge following a shooting at a store in Tuolumne County on Wednesday night, authorities said.
Deputies responding to The Country Store along Highway 49 in Tuttletown were notified that the male victim was at Adventist Health Sonora. The victim suffered at least one gunshot wound to the upper torso, detectives said.
Investigators identified Phillip Smail Jr., 28, as the shooter and located him at his residence in Angels Camp where he was arrested.
It is unknown what led up to the shooting, but the sheriff’s office said deputies initially responded to reports of a physical altercation in addition to the reported shooting.
The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.
Smail Jr. faces an additional charge of being a prohibited person in possession of ammunition.