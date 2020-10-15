'You Have Different Perspectives And That's Pretty Fascinating': Director Andrew Glazer On Showtime Documentary 'Bad Hombres' About Binational Baseball TeamA new Showtime Sports documentary explores what life is really like at the border through the perspective of the only professional sports team to play in both the U.S. and Mexico.

Sac State Football Announces They Will Opt Out Of Spring SeasonSacramento State has officially opted out of playing any football this season.

NFL Week 6 NFC East Picks: Don Bell Says Ravens 'Physicality' Will Be Too Much For Eagles To HandleCBS Philly's sports anchor thinks the Ravens' line play on both sides of the ball will be too much for the Birds this week.

Fred Dean, San Francisco 49ers Hall Of Famer, Dies At 68 From COVID-19Fred Dean, the fearsome pass rusher who was a key part of the launch of the San Francisco 49ers' Super Bowl dynasty, has died. He was 68.