DAVIS (CBS13) — Police in Davis are investigating after several homes were hit by a porch pirate late Thursday morning.

The thefts happened between 10 and 11 a.m. near Arroyo Avenue and Alegre Way in the Mace Ranch neighborhood.

A suspect could be seen running up to porches and grabbing packages.

Police say a car possibly associated with the suspect was seen leaving the area. The car is described as a silver, late model Honda sedan that was missing its rear passenger side hub cap. It also had noticeable body damage.

The suspect, as captured in Ring video taken by one neighbor, appeared to be wearing a blue and purple tie-dyed shirt and a face mask.

A total of three homes were hit, police say; at least three packages were reported stolen.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has any other information relevant to the case is urged to contact Davis police at (530) 747-5400.