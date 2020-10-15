MARYSVILLE (CBS13) — Thousands of Marysville residents lost power Thursday evening after a fire burned through several power lines, officials said.
According to PG&E, 8,700 customers lost power just after 7 p.m. due to a fire near Simpson Lane between Marysville and Linda. There is no estimated time of restoration as the fire is still actively burning, officials said.
The Yuba County Office of Emergency Services said the outage was not related to the PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoff. The office estimates power will be out through the evening.
There are reports the fire started as a vehicle fire around 6:30 p.m. and spread to nearby vegetation. It’s unclear how large the fire is.
A spokesperson for PG&E said crews are waiting until it’s safe enough to go in and assess the damage.
Officials said the fire is not threatening any communities, so there are no evacuations.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.